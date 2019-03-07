Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEANIE EWING. View Sign

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jeanie Ewing on March 1, 2019 at the age of 98 years. Jeanie was born on December 8, 1920, in Glasgow, Scotland and moved to Toronto when she was 3 years old. She had since made Sundre her home for many happy years. Jeanie is survived by her daughter, Susan Sachau of Sundre; granddaughter Lisa Hall of Toronto; sister Ellen Little of Toronto; brother Fred Venman of Florida; dear friends Al Newton and the Newton Family; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and appreciation for the dedication and compassion shown by Dr. Chapman and the staff at Mountain View Seniors Lodge, Sundre during this most difficult time. Jeanie appreciated all the care that was given to her and she was treated so lovingly by everyone who looked after her. A Memorial Tea will be held at the Mountain View Lodge, Sundre on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made directly to the Mountain View Seniors Lodge, Sundre. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Sundre entrusted with arrangements. 403-638-4393.

5226 46 St.

Olds , AB T4H 1B8

Published in Sundre Round Up from Mar. 12 to Mar. 18, 2019

