It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jim Main on March 11, 2019 at the age of 79 years. He was born on March 4, 1940 in New Carlisle, Quebec. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 13 years Leone; children Shawn (Sam) Main, Christian Main, Carla (Rod) Allen, Shawnee Main; grandchildren Monica (James), Nicholas (Lizanne), James, Graeson, Kaylan; Uncle Ronnie (Marg) Main and nephew Darin. Jim is predeceased by his parents, Henry and Adela Main; brothers Henry and Doug Main, Uncle Leonard and Aunt Jean. A Memorial Service was held at the Sundre Gospel Centre, Sundre on Friday, March 15, 2019. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Sundre entrusted with arrangements. 403-638-4393 www.heartlandfuneralservices.com
Published in Sundre Round Up from Mar. 19 to Mar. 25, 2019