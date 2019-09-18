Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN STONE. View Sign Service Information MEANINGFUL MEMORIALS FUNERAL SERVICES 37 Parkside Dr. Red Deer , AB T4K 1k1 Obituary

John Stone passed away at the Sundre Hospital at the age of 85 years. John was born in Edmonton and grew up on the family farm in James River Bridge. He met Mavis and they were married in 1955. They continued working on the family farm while raising a family of four children. John enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He loved to go camping, fishing, hunting, playing the guitar and singing. Watching birds and old-time cowboy movies were some of his joys in later life. Even though he raised cattle and pigs, John worked at many occupations such as logging, oil rig work and driving school bus for 27 years. His great love for horses resulted in training, and riding them was one of his passions. As an artist, he loved painting pictures of nature and wildlife. His paintings were admired by many and won numerous ribbons and awards. He was well known for his storytelling and generosity. John was baptised on July 8, 1972 as one of Jehovah's Witnesses after learning about his Creator and God's wonderful promises for the future, including the resurrection hope and the fulfillment of God's purpose for a paradise earth, which he shared with many neighbours, friends and strangers. He will be fondly missed by his family, friends and all whose lives he touched. John is survived by his children, Sheila (LeRoy), Alan (Irene) and Sandra; grandchildren Michael, Braiden, Nicholle, Nathan, Sheralynne and Jonathon; great-grandchildren Laura, Hope, Mytchel, Daniel, Annafelicia, Kohen, Dawson and David; great-great-grandchildren Kloee, Brooklyn and Freyia; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his three brothers and four sisters, and his son Brian and his wife Mavis in 2012. A funeral service for John will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses (505 – 7 Street SW) in Sundre, Alberta. Condolences for the family may be emailed to

[email protected] . Arrangements in care of Meaningful Memorials Funeral Service, serving Red Deer and all of Central Alberta, 587-876-4944. Published in Sundre Round Up on Sept. 19, 2019

