MARY FLORENCE (PRYKE) GOODWIN.

"Her absence is like the sky, spread over everything."

C.S. Lewis

Mary Florence (Pryke) Goodwin

Passed away peacefully on April 16, 2019, Red Deer Hospital's Palliative Care Unit.

Mary was born on October 4, 1944, to Peter and Muriel (Underwood) Pryke. She was raised along with her older brother Donald, in a one-room homestead on a farm located in the Foothills SW of Calgary. Mary's love of animals and horsemanship developed at an early age, given she rode to the local one-room school and helped take care of the critters on the family's farm.

In 1956, Mary was transferred to the Red Deer Lake School. This move introduced her to a young local lad named Bruce Goodwin. Their school years friendship in 1965 turned into a marriage that would last almost 54 years. Upon high school graduation from Henry Wisewood in Calgary, Mary moved off the farm and into the Calgary YWCA where she worked at the John Deere head office and for Revelstoke Sawmills.

After marrying Bruce, Mary returned to farm living. First residing on Bruce's parents homestead and then subdividing a property from the farm where she had been raised at Priddis. Along the way, the couple welcomed the arrival of their only child, Cheryl in 1970. On top of being a mother, fulltime farmer, seamstress, and independent businesswoman, Mary was a founder of the Ridgerider's Riding Club and active with the Woman's Institute. As her daughter grew, Mary took on roles with various 4-H Clubs' and the family became very active with the Alberta Flying Farmer organization.

In 1981, the family relocated to the Sundre area of Alberta. By this time the couple had two fulltime businesses: Willowtop Angus Ranch and Goodwin Enterprises. She was active with the Reform Party of Canada and any political activism that engaged her many talents and opinions.

Mary never received her pilot's license but along with her husband and daughter flew thousands of miles in their Cessna-172, exploring North America with the Flying Farmers and various flying organizations.

Mary's passions always became her causes. She was a lady way ahead of her time. Intelligent, perceptive, and strong-willed. She will be missed greatly by those who knew her.

Mary is survived by her loving husband Bruce, daughter Cheryl and son-in-law Dave. A Celebration of Life will occur at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's name may be made to STARS Air Ambulance. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Sundre entrusted with arrangements. 403-638-4393

