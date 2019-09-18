Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PEARL (LESTER) HOMMY. View Sign Service Information Rocky Funeral Home 4804 48 Street Rocky Mountain House , AB T4T 1C3 (403)-845-2626 Obituary

Pearl Hommy nee: Lester

1932-2019



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and cousin Pearl Hommy.

Pearl passed away peacefully on September 4, 2019, surrounded by her family, at the age of 87 years. Pearl was born in Niobe District, Alberta on February 28, 1932. She was the only girl among seven boys. After high school, Pearl went on to become a teacher. She taught at a number of one-room schools in Northern Alberta.

Pearl met her future husband, Lincoln Hommy, when they were just kids. They were married on August 3, 1955 in Grande Prairie, Alberta. They lived in the teacherage at Horse Lake and started their family. Pearl retired from teaching in 1957, and eventually she and Lincoln settled in Beaverlodge. They had 8 children.

Pearl loved being outdoors. Gardening, tending her chickens and reading were among her hobbies. She was an active member of the Catholic Women's League for many years. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Pearl is survived by her loving husband, Lincoln Hommy; children: Danny (Beverly) Hommy, Shirley (Robert) Gamblin, Lorna Hommy, Tommy Hommy, Todd (Suzanne) Hommy, Maureen (Ed) Sollid, Leann (Jeff) Gervais; brother Loren Lester; fourteen grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Pearl was predeceased by her parents: Harry and Ruth Lester; brothers: Gary Lester, Carl Lester, Larry Lester, Ralph Lester, Jack Lester; son Darby Hommy; grandson Dean Denschikoff; great granddaughter Lagertha Flynn.

A service was held at the Chapel of the Rocky Funeral Home on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 2:00 PM. The service was conducted by Father Leon Kler.

Memorial donations in Pearl's memory may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.

Condolences may be made to www.rockyfuneralhome.ca



Rocky and Sylvan Lake Funeral Homes and Crematorium, your Golden Rule Funeral Homes, entrusted with the arrangements. 403-845-2626

