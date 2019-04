SHERICKNovember 29, 1956 – April 4, 2019It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Rick W. Sherick on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the age of 62 years. Rick will be remembered by his brothers, Ron of Airdrie and Larry of Sundre; friend Doreen; two Aunts of Didsbury; and many cousins in Didsbury, Red Deer, and Saskatoon. He is predeceased by his parents, Bert and Mary Sherick. As per the family's request, cremation has taken place and no formal service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made directly to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Sundre entrusted with arrangements. 403-507-8610 www.heartlandfuneralservices.com