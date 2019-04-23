SCOTT
On April 19, 2019 Good Friday, Ruth Scott of Sundre passed away at the age of 96 years. She will be fondly remembered by her daughters Deanna and Arlene; one son Gregory (Florence); two grandsons; three granddaughters; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandsons and two sisters. Ruth was predeceased by her husband Bill, son-in-law Dennis Johnston and one great-granddaughter Sarah. A Graveside Service was held on Monday April 29, 2019 at the Bergen Cemetery followed by an Open House at the Bergen Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made directly to the Sundre Hospital Ladies Auxiliary. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Sundre entrusted with arrangements. 403-638-4393 www.heartlandfuneralservices.com
Published in Sundre Round Up from Apr. 30 to May 6, 2019