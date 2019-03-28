CONWAY
|
It is with great sadness the family of Wilhelmina Conway announces her passing on March 22, 2019 at the age of 78 years. A private graveside service was held at the Sundre Cemetery. Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Sundre entrusted with arrangements. 403-638-4393 www.heartlandfuneralservices.com
Heartland Funeral Services Ltd.
5226 46 St.
Olds, AB T4H 1B8
403 507 8610
Published in Sundre Round Up from Apr. 2 to Apr. 8, 2019