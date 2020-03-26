|
Eustace Andrew Allen, II.
1952 ~ 2020
Ocean Springs
Eustace Andrew "Drew" Allen, age 68, passed away on March 19, 2020 in Gulfport, Mississippi.
Drew was born on February 6, 1952 in Gulfport, Mississippi and attended Gulfport East High School Class of 1970. He graduated from Mississippi State University with a BS in Business/Marketing. He was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity.
After graduation, Drew returned to Gulfport to begin his career with the family business, Allen Beverages, working with his father, Cleve. After his father's death in 1991, he became CEO/President finding great service in helping to meet the needs of his community. He joined many organizations and his involvement left lasting impressions and results. He was a board member of Mississippi Gulf Coast Business Council, The Peoples Bank, Biloxi, The Peoples Bank Holding Company, Salvation Army, Great Southern Golf Club, People Against Litter, and The Word at Work. Drew was board member/ president of the Mississippi Soft Drink Association, past president of the Advisory Board for the College of Business at Mississippi State University, past member/treasurer of the Harrison County Tourism Board and Commissioner of the Port of Pascagoula.
He has been awarded the Others Award with the Salvation Army, the Silver Beaver and the Pine Belt Distinguished Citizen Award, with the Boy Scouts of America. He was named Bottler of the Year by the Mississippi Beverage Association. Under his leadership, in 2014, Allen Beverages was named North American Pepsi Bottler of the Year as well as Beverage World magazine's Bottler of the Year. Gulfport Rotary named him a Paul Harris Fellow. He was honored by Mississippi State University as the Top 100 for 100 years award from the College of Business.
Drew was an elder in the First Presbyterian Church of Ocean Springs as well as board President of the Montessori Elementary School that his home church sponsored. He was also board member of The Nourishing Place in Gulfport, Mississippi.
Drew was an avid fisherman and could be found spending time on his boat, "The Double Shot" as well as his house at Old Waverly in West Point, Mississippi so that he could be close to his golfing venue and his beloved Mississippi State Bulldogs. Hail State!!!!
Drew is preceded in death by his father, Cleve Wesley Allen; his mother, Margaret Allen Moyse; step-father, Ferd Moyse; and father-in-law, Albert Bruce Duckett.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Duckett Allen; his daughter, Grace Gilmer Kennedy Allen Gauci (Joseph); his son, Andrew Mattison Kennedy Allen (Carmen) and son, Darby James Kennedy Allen; his sister, Christie Allen Batson (Bryan); grandchildren, Amelia Margaret Allen and Lucy Sharlene Allen; mother-in-law, Alice Duckett; sister-in-law, Merrill Stahura; brother-in-law, Bruce Duckett; and the mother of his children, Missy Kennedy. He is also survived by his beloved dogs, Prince and Roxi.
Throughout his life, Drew will be remembered as someone who had a quick wit, gave endlessly to those he held dear, and walked with a profound faith.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Boy Scouts of America at www.pineburrscouts.com , Feed My Sheep at www.feedmysheepgulfport.org/donate , The Salvation Army at www.salvationarmymscoast.org , First Presbyterian of Ocean Springs at www.fposms.com and the Nourishing Place at www.thenourishingplace.org .
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 26, 2020