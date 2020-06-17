Aaron Wright
Aaron Wayne Wright, Jr.

Saucier, age 76

Passed away on Sun, June 14, 2020. Service will be held on Fri, June 19, 2020 at 10am at Biloxi National Cemetery, RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, is serving the family. Visit www.riemannfamily.com for full obituary.


Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 17, 2020.
