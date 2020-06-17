Aaron Wright

Aaron Wayne Wright, Jr.
Saucier, age 76
Passed away on Sun, June 14, 2020. Service will be held on Fri, June 19, 2020 at 10am at Biloxi National Cemetery, RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, is serving the family. Visit www.riemannfamily.com for full obituary.
Saucier, age 76
Passed away on Sun, June 14, 2020. Service will be held on Fri, June 19, 2020 at 10am at Biloxi National Cemetery, RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, is serving the family. Visit www.riemannfamily.com for full obituary.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 17, 2020.