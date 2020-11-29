1/2
Dr. A.C. "Ace" Smith
1931 - 2020
Dr. A.C. "Ace" Smith
September 2, 1931 - November 27, 2020
Pass Christian, Mississippi - Dr. A.C. "Ace" Smith quietly slipped the bounds of Earth at his home in Pass Christian on Friday, November 27, 2020. He is survived by his four sons: Doug (Phyllis), Dan (Cheryl), Ted (Julie), and Wayne (Stacey); his beloved wife, Michelle, and her four daughters: Lisa (Lou), Maria (Brian), Rene' and Kristina (Jim). Due to Co-Vid there will be no service of any kind at this time.


Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.
or

