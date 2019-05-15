|
|
Ada Marie Cook Gibbs
Biloxi
Mrs. Ada Marie Cook Gibbs was born to Mr. Ralph Cook and Mrs. Bessie Gilbert Cook on December 19, 1960 in Biloxi, Mississippi.
Ada graduated from Biloxi High School in the class of 1978. She married Frederick Gibbs in 1979. To this union, two sons, Kendrick D. Gibbs, and Cedric M. Gibbs, were born.
Ada is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frederick Gibbs; and her brother, Theophilus Cook.
To cherish her memories, she leaves two sons , Kendrick D. Gibbs (Josephine), and Cedric M. Gibbs (LaFreda); two sisters, Lynette and Jeanette Cook; two brothers, Travis McLain (Corine), and Ralph Cook, Jr. (Sandra); and five loving grandchildren.
Visitation is Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 11:00 to 12:30 at Marshall Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at Finley cemetery in Saucier, MS.
Published in The Sun Herald from May 15 to May 16, 2019