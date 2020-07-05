1/1
Ada Tolar
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ada's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ada Mae Tolar "Mae Mae"

1928-2020

Ocean Springs, MS

Ada Mae Tolar "Mae Mae", born on January 5, 1928, passed peacefully surrounded by her children on July 1, 2020.

She was a loving mother to Bruce Tolar and Laura Tolar, a grandmother to Bradley Tolar, Christy Tolar, and Allie Tolar, and a great-grandmother to Conner Tolar. Ada was born in Belzoni, MS, to Walter Burton Bain and Florence Agnes McHugh Bain. She earned her bachelor's degree at Millsaps College. Ada married Clifton Monroe Tolar (1922-2001) on December 25, 1949. They lived with their children on a farm on Sunflower River in Sharkey County, MS until moving to Lake Charles, LA in 1966. She continued her education there, earning a master's degree in Elementary education from McNeese State University in 1969. Ada was a teacher for over forty- four years, covering K-12 to community college. She moved to Ocean Springs in 1988 to be close to family, and "Mae Mae' kept teaching her grandchildren and great-grandson far after retirement. She was a devout Christian and will always be remembered for her selflessness, her kind smile, and the joy she brought to every person she encountered.

Ada is survived by her children and grandchildren.

She is with her beloved husband, "Monroe" again. We love you, Mae Mae.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Lewy Body Dementia Association or your favorite charity.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Straight Bayou Cemetery in Sharkey County, MS. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs, is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 4, 2020
We love you and miss you Aunt Ada but will see you soon with Jesus!!!!
Angie Nixon
Family
July 4, 2020
Beloved aunt. Ill miss you.

Florence Albizuri
Family
July 5, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved