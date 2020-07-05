Ada Mae Tolar "Mae Mae"
1928-2020
Ocean Springs, MS
Ada Mae Tolar "Mae Mae", born on January 5, 1928, passed peacefully surrounded by her children on July 1, 2020.
She was a loving mother to Bruce Tolar and Laura Tolar, a grandmother to Bradley Tolar, Christy Tolar, and Allie Tolar, and a great-grandmother to Conner Tolar. Ada was born in Belzoni, MS, to Walter Burton Bain and Florence Agnes McHugh Bain. She earned her bachelor's degree at Millsaps College. Ada married Clifton Monroe Tolar (1922-2001) on December 25, 1949. They lived with their children on a farm on Sunflower River in Sharkey County, MS until moving to Lake Charles, LA in 1966. She continued her education there, earning a master's degree in Elementary education from McNeese State University in 1969. Ada was a teacher for over forty- four years, covering K-12 to community college. She moved to Ocean Springs in 1988 to be close to family, and "Mae Mae' kept teaching her grandchildren and great-grandson far after retirement. She was a devout Christian and will always be remembered for her selflessness, her kind smile, and the joy she brought to every person she encountered.
Ada is survived by her children and grandchildren.
She is with her beloved husband, "Monroe" again. We love you, Mae Mae.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Lewy Body Dementia Association or your favorite charity
.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Straight Bayou Cemetery in Sharkey County, MS. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs, is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM