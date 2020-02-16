Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marshall Funeral Home
825 Division St
Biloxi, MS 39530
(228) 432-2495
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
Biloxi, MS
View Map

Ada Williams


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ada Williams Obituary
Ada Maine Williams

3/9/1927 - 2/6/2020

Biloxi, MS

Ada Maine Williams, 92 of Biloxi, MS was born March 9, 1927 in McKendree, West Virginia to Charles Nelson Eads and Frances Amelia Gillespie. Ada married Donald B. Williams in 1947, going on to have three children, Donna Marie (David) Jackson, Fay (Larry) Mitrenga, and Ada Lynn (John) Sigler. Ada Williams passed away Thursday February 6, 2020.

Ada was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her first-born daughter, Donna.

She is survived by her daughters, Fay and Ada; fifteen grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and her twin sister, Amelia Gronewold.

A Memorial Service was held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Biloxi, MS.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ada's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -