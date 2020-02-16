|
|
Ada Maine Williams
3/9/1927 - 2/6/2020
Biloxi, MS
Ada Maine Williams, 92 of Biloxi, MS was born March 9, 1927 in McKendree, West Virginia to Charles Nelson Eads and Frances Amelia Gillespie. Ada married Donald B. Williams in 1947, going on to have three children, Donna Marie (David) Jackson, Fay (Larry) Mitrenga, and Ada Lynn (John) Sigler. Ada Williams passed away Thursday February 6, 2020.
Ada was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her first-born daughter, Donna.
She is survived by her daughters, Fay and Ada; fifteen grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and her twin sister, Amelia Gronewold.
A Memorial Service was held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Biloxi, MS.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 16, 2020