Adam Joseph "Juni"
Boudreaux, Jr.
1930 ~ 2019
Biloxi
Adam Joseph "Juni" Boudreaux, Jr., age 88, of Biloxi, MS passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 in Biloxi.
Mr. Boudreaux was born December 29, 1930 in Biloxi. He was previously employed with Ellzey's Hardware and as a chef at the Biloxi VA. Mr. Boudreaux was a veteran of the US Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Adam and Eugenia Boudreaux; his son, William Joe Boudreaux; and his 4 brothers.
Mr. Boudreaux's survivors include his wife, Margie W. Boudreaux; his children, Chellie (David) Buice and Daniel (June) Boudreaux; his grandchildren, Callie Morgan, Travis Powers and Eric, Adam III and Joshua Boudreaux; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 11:00 am. Friends may visit from 10:00 am until service time. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 8, 2019