Addie Ruth ParkerMay 21, 1946 - August 14, 2020McHenryAddie Ruth Parker, 74, of McHenry, passed away August 14, 2020 at Trinity Manor in Wiggins. She was a member of McHenry Landmark Missionary Baptist Church and a homemaker.She was preceded in death by her parents, Elder W.L. Boone and Edna (Howell) Boone and her son, Jesse Parker III.She leaves behind to cherish her memories her husband of 57 years, J P Parker Jr. of McHenry; two daughters, Dorothy Vinot (David) of Myrtle Beach, SC and Sandra Hyatt (Dusty) of Poplarville and seven grandchildren, David Matthew Vinot, Scarlet Rose Vinot, Kipp Westling, TJ and Meaghan Parker, Bailey Westling, Morgan Westling and Layla Hyatt.Services will be 3 p.m., Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins with burial to follow in the McHenry-Oaklawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until service time. Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins is in charge of the arrangements.