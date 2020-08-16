1/
Addie Parker
1946 - 2020
Addie Ruth Parker

May 21, 1946 - August 14, 2020

McHenry

Addie Ruth Parker, 74, of McHenry, passed away August 14, 2020 at Trinity Manor in Wiggins. She was a member of McHenry Landmark Missionary Baptist Church and a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elder W.L. Boone and Edna (Howell) Boone and her son, Jesse Parker III.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories her husband of 57 years, J P Parker Jr. of McHenry; two daughters, Dorothy Vinot (David) of Myrtle Beach, SC and Sandra Hyatt (Dusty) of Poplarville and seven grandchildren, David Matthew Vinot, Scarlet Rose Vinot, Kipp Westling, TJ and Meaghan Parker, Bailey Westling, Morgan Westling and Layla Hyatt.

Services will be 3 p.m., Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins with burial to follow in the McHenry-Oaklawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until service time. Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins is in charge of the arrangements.



Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Moore Funeral Service - Wiggins Location
AUG
16
Service
03:00 PM
Moore Funeral Service - Wiggins Location
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Service - Wiggins Location
1115 West College Avenue
Wiggins, MS 39577
601-928-4522
