Adele Samantha Overstreet Bloss
1925 ~ 2020
Gulfport
Adele Samantha Overstreet Bloss went peacefully to be with her Lord on February 14. 2020 after a short illness. She was surrounded by her family.
Adele was born on December 4, 1925 in Wayne County, Mississippi to Justina and Herbert Overstreet. She was educated in Wayne County at Strengthford schools.
"MawMaw" lived every moment for her family. As a young wife and mother, she spent her days helping her husband's business, and her evenings ensuring that her children and home were well cared for. She took great care in the small details of their lives. She was a garden enthusiast and a gracious hostess to all who visited, making sure you always had a "bite to eat", even in her final days. She lived to make others' lives better, and was proudest when her husband or her children shined a little brighter because of her care. Above all, she loved the Lord. It was certainly this tiny woman's giant faith that provided the secure foundation for her entire family. (Proverbs 31: 10-31) We will miss her every day, but rejoice that we will see her again.
She leaves behind her husband of 72 years, George Bloss, Jr. ( Pete), her daughter Patricia Moon, her son, George F. Bloss, III ( Pete) and his wife, Jane, grandson Gregory Illich and his wife Sheila, grandson Brad Illich, granddaughter Cindy Taylor and her husband Barrett, 2 great-grandchildren, Lilly Grace Horne and Ben Taylor; a sister Myrtle Overstreet Teel of Leesburg, Georgia, and many nieces and nephews.
Our family thanks Dr. Richard Tilley, Dr. Neal Pande, Dr. Paul Mace, and the ICU staff at Memorial Hospital at Gulfport for their skilled and compassionate care of MawMaw.
The funeral will be Friday, February 21 at Grace Memorial Baptist Church in Gulfport at 1:00 pm with visitation for family and friends at 12:00. Burial will be at Biloxi National Cemetery at 11:00 am on Monday, February 24.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Memorial Baptist Church, 2412 23rd Avenue, Gulfport, MS 39501, or Feed My Sheep, P. O. Box 6883, Gulfport, MS 39506
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport, is in charge of the arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 19, 2020