Gautier Church Of Christ
4605 Gautier Vancleave Rd
Gautier, MS 39553
(228) 497-4460
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Adele Ida Rimmel


1942 - 2019
Adele Ida Rimmel Obituary
Adele Ida Rimmel

Dec. 2, 1942 - Sept.18, 2019

Ocean springs

Adele Ida Rimmel, age 76, of the St. Andrews community passed away on September 18, 2019. Adele was born in Albany, NY on December 2, 1942 and is preceded in death by her father and mother George and Leora Irish and her sister Betty Irish. Adele graduated from Hudson Falls High School, Hudson Falls, NY in May 1962. Immediately after graduation, Adele enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was stationed at Naval Air Station, Corpus Christi, Texas. It was here that Adele met the love of her life, Samuel I. Rimmel, Master Chief Petty Officer, USN (Ret).

Sam and Adele were married in April 1964 and have three children: daughter Mary J. (Andy) Feinberg, Captain, USN of Sterling, VA; daughter, Samantha J. (Russell) Church, PhD of Mobile, Alabama; and son, John Warren Rimmel, II, of Ocean Springs, MS. Adele is the proud grandmother of three granddaughters, Madison (John) Ragland (both recent graduates of Auburn University); Abigail, currently freshman at Ole Miss and a member the Ole Miss Rebelettes Dance Team and Emma, an 8th grade student at Phillips Academy in Mobile, Alabama.

After numerous moves and Sam's retirement from the Navy, Adele and Sam settled in Ocean Springs where Adele found the love of golf. Before her health declined, Adele had the distinction of making a hole in one on the 6th hole of Tramack Golf Course on November 6, 2003. After golf, Adele loved to read, listen to country music and going to lunch with her close friends. Lastly and most importantly, Adele loved spending time watching her granddaughters grow into beautiful young women.

Adele's body will be donated to science to assist others in their learning of medicine. Her cremated remains will be co-mingled with her husband at a later date to be followed by a joint burial at sea.

The Rimmel, Church and Feinberg families would like to extend their personal gratitude to the doctors, nurses and Hospice of Light staffs of Ocean Springs Hospital and Singing River Hospital for the love, care and compassion provided to Adele and the family during her most recent hospital stay.

Adele was a member of the Gautier Church of Christ located at 4605 Gautier Vancleave Road, Gautier, MS 39553. The family welcomes visitors at 1:00 pm, followed by a celebration of life service at 2:00 pm on Friday, September 20, 2019 conducted by

Preacher Allen Born at the Gautier Church of Christ.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests you consider making a donation to the Jackson County Animal Shelter in honor of Adele Rimmel.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 20, 2019
