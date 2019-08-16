Home

Riemann Family Funeral Homes
13872 Lemoyne Blvd
Biloxi, MS 39564
(228) 215-8700
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Riemann Family Funeral Homes
13872 Lemoyne Blvd
Biloxi, MS 39564
Service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Riemann Family Funeral Homes
13872 Lemoyne Blvd
Biloxi, MS 39564
Adelheid Savage


1956 - 2019
Adelheid Savage Obituary
Adelheid "Heidi" Savage

3/31/1956 ~ 8/13/2019

D'Iberville

Adelheid "Heidi" Savage, age 63, passed away on August 13, 2019 in Ocean Springs, MS. She was born in Erdin Germany in 1956.

Heidi was a resident of D'Iberville, MS and a life-long resident of the MS Gulf Coast. She was a retired school teacher from the Harrison County School District.

She is preceded in death by her parents Eugene Lee Sullenberger and Helen M. Starks; and step-father, James Starks.

She leaves behind her husband of 46 years, Lance R. Savage of D'Iberville; one daughter, Danielle Grammer (Michael) of Thaxton, MS; two grandchildren, Lance Alexander Savage of D'Iberville and Phillip Grammer of Thaxton, MS; her brother, Steven Lee Sullenberger (Sharon) of Ocean Springs; her brother-in-law, Mike Savage of Houston, TX; and numerous other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to at mda.org.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, August 18, from 10:00 am until the 11:00 am Celebration of Life Service at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd, in West Jackson County.

An online obituary may be viewed, memories, photos and condolences shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 16, 2019
