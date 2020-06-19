Adgie Course

Mrs. Adgie Pearl Thompson Course
Biloxi, MS
Age 71, died on Mon., 6/15/2020. Service: Sat., 6/20/2020 at 11am at St. Paul UMC in Biloxi. Visit: 1hr hour prior. Burial: Southern Mem. Park. BRADFORD-O'KEEFE is in charge. View full obit at WWW.BOKFH.COM
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 19, 2020.