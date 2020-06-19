Adgie Course
Mrs. Adgie Pearl Thompson Course

Biloxi, MS

Age 71, died on Mon., 6/15/2020. Service: Sat., 6/20/2020 at 11am at St. Paul UMC in Biloxi. Visit: 1hr hour prior. Burial: Southern Mem. Park. BRADFORD-O'KEEFE is in charge. View full obit at WWW.BOKFH.COM


Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Service
11:00 AM
St. Paul UMC
