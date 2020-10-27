Adrian Pearce

Adrian Leroy Pearce
1936 ~ 2020
Gulfport
Adrian Leroy Pearce passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the age of 84.
He was born to Joseph Earl and Fannie Alderman Pearce on July 6, 1936 in Sharkey County, MS. He grew up in Anguilla, MS, and graduated from Anguilla High School.
After graduation, he moved to the Mississippi Gulf Coast and came back a year later to marry his sweetheart, Pearleen Cook.
He worked 35 years for the U. S. Postal Service, and served 38 years in the MS National Guard retiring with the rank of Senior Chief Master Sergeant. He was a member of Bayou View Baptist Church at the time of his death.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers. Herbert Pearce and Edwin Lamar (Cotton) Pearce; and sister, Fannie Mae Pearce Austen. He is survived by one sister, Erlyne Griffin.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Pearleen Cook Pearce; his 3 daughters, Donna Pearce (Kevin Parris), Dell Pearce (Ruth Hollingsworth), and Diana Pearce Brodkorb (Jeff Tammen), grandchildren Jeremy Pullen (Amy Arnold Pullen) and Adrian Cody Mannino (Josh Mannino), step-grandchild Christina Brodkorb, and great-grandchildren: Rileigh Pullen, Faith Pullen, Gabby Howard, and Clark Mannino. The family would like to express a special thanks to Kare-in-Home and Kare-in-Hospice for their invaluable assistance and care during the past few years. The family thanks all the caregivers especially Keisha, Brenda, Kristian, Terry, Madelyn, Michael, Taylor, Ashleigh, and Sheila.
The family would also like to thank the outstanding firemen of Stations 5 and 6 of the Gulfport Fire Department. We could not have made this journey without them.
The family requests that memorials be made to Bayou View Baptist Church.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, from 1 – 2 pm at Bayou View Baptist Church. The funeral service will be at 2 pm in the church sanctuary. Interment will be in Gulf Pines Memorial Gardens.
The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.riemannfamily.com