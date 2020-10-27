1/1
Adrian Pearce
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adrian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Adrian Leroy Pearce

1936 ~ 2020

Gulfport

Adrian Leroy Pearce passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the age of 84.

He was born to Joseph Earl and Fannie Alderman Pearce on July 6, 1936 in Sharkey County, MS. He grew up in Anguilla, MS, and graduated from Anguilla High School.

After graduation, he moved to the Mississippi Gulf Coast and came back a year later to marry his sweetheart, Pearleen Cook.

He worked 35 years for the U. S. Postal Service, and served 38 years in the MS National Guard retiring with the rank of Senior Chief Master Sergeant. He was a member of Bayou View Baptist Church at the time of his death.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers. Herbert Pearce and Edwin Lamar (Cotton) Pearce; and sister, Fannie Mae Pearce Austen. He is survived by one sister, Erlyne Griffin.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Pearleen Cook Pearce; his 3 daughters, Donna Pearce (Kevin Parris), Dell Pearce (Ruth Hollingsworth), and Diana Pearce Brodkorb (Jeff Tammen), grandchildren Jeremy Pullen (Amy Arnold Pullen) and Adrian Cody Mannino (Josh Mannino), step-grandchild Christina Brodkorb, and great-grandchildren: Rileigh Pullen, Faith Pullen, Gabby Howard, and Clark Mannino. The family would like to express a special thanks to Kare-in-Home and Kare-in-Hospice for their invaluable assistance and care during the past few years. The family thanks all the caregivers especially Keisha, Brenda, Kristian, Terry, Madelyn, Michael, Taylor, Ashleigh, and Sheila.

The family would also like to thank the outstanding firemen of Stations 5 and 6 of the Gulfport Fire Department. We could not have made this journey without them.

The family requests that memorials be made to Bayou View Baptist Church.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, from 1 – 2 pm at Bayou View Baptist Church. The funeral service will be at 2 pm in the church sanctuary. Interment will be in Gulf Pines Memorial Gardens.

The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.riemannfamily.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved