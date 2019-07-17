Agnes "Aggie" Peterson



1935-2019



Pascagoula



Agnes Marie Clark Peterson, "Aggie" August 26, 1935 – July 11, 2019.



A loving, caring and talented lady left us last Thursday. Aggie was many things over her lifetime, including working at Litton Shipbuilding, a homemaker and fisherman's wife, and was the face of The Clothes Hangar Cleaners for over 30 years, keeping everyone there in line, while entertaining and counseling many of the customers who came in for a sympathetic ear and a kind word. A selfless soul that encouraged her children to pursue their dreams even if it meant they were far from home. Honest and quick-witted, one always knew her position and you appreciated her keen perspective on life.



She enjoyed her beloved New Orleans Saints, the Braves and her soap operas. She also loved socializing and spending time with her family. She was renown for her Seafood Gumbo, Potato Salad and a keen observer of the Time and the Weather.



A celebration of her life will be on Thursday July 18th, from 3-5 pm at O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home in Pascagoula with a memorial service at 5pm in the Funeral Home Chapel.



She was preceded in death by her parents Douglas and Mary Emily Clark, her brother Paul Clark, father of her children Robert Charles Peterson, Jr.



She leaves to cherish her memory a daughter Sharon Beckham of Vancleave, MS, sons Joseph Peterson of Pascagoula, MS, Doug Peterson of Tairua, New Zealand, and Robert Peterson of Fort Lauderdale, FL. Sisters Rennie (Kaz) Kaczorowski of Tallahassee, FL, Glenda Clark of Pensacola, FL, grandchildren Lesley (Matt) Touart, Bubba (Rabecca) Beckham, Leigh (Corey) Rayburn, Joey Hasbrouck, Kendall Peterson, Robert C. Peterson, & Austin Palella. Great-grandchildren Landon, Lane, Lauren & Lilly Hamm, Karleigh & Avery Rayburn, Cody & Beau Beckham, and Kylie Peterson.



In lieu of flowers, Aggie would like donations made to the made in her honor. Condolences may be expressed online at www.obryantokeefe.com. Published in The Sun Herald on July 17, 2019