A.H. "Lank" Patterson
1923 ~ 2019
Biloxi
A.H. "Lank" Patterson, age 95, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019. Lank was born September 4, 1923, in Hatten, Alabama, and has been a resident of Biloxi since 1947. He was owner and operator of A. H. "Lank" Patterson Plumbing for nearly 50 years. He was Commissioner of Public Works for the City of Biloxi in the early 70's and a member of First United Methodist Church Biloxi.
While at Hatten High School he was named to the First Team All-State Basketball team for the state of Alabama. He was offered both football and basketball scholarships to the University of Alabama but was called to serve in the army during WWII. He was later inducted into the Lawrence County Athletic Hall of Fame.
He coached many baseball teams throughout the years and was a high school basketball referee for 15 years. His greatest pleasure was attending his son's and grandsons' baseball games. His favorite pastimes include bird dog hunting, talking, and chewing tobacco.
Lank was preceded in death by his daughter, Susie Patterson; his parents, brothers, sisters; and the love of his life for 70 years, Vera Kathleen "Kat" Patterson.
He is survived by his daughter, Delane (Butch) Demoruelle; his son and best friend, Rep. Randall Patterson (Vickie); 6 grandchildren, Denise (Scott) Brown, Dr. Janine (Jim) Fox, Dack (Lisa) Demoruelle, Dirk Demoruelle, Grant (Laura) Patterson and Randi Patterson; 5 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials be made to Friends of Jackson County Animal Shelter Pets, 2953 Bienville Blvd. #134, Ocean Springs, MS 39564 or , 591 St. Jude Pl., Memphis TN, 38105.
Visitation is Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home with the funeral service beginning at 1:00 pm. Entombment will follow at Biloxi City Cemetery.
Published in The Sun Herald from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019