Alan "Dale" Necaise



1956 ~ 2019



Kiln



Dale Necaise, age 62, of Kiln, passed away on June 7, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.



He was preceded in death by his brother, Stevie Necaise.



He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Karen Adam Necaise; his parents, Lugis, Jr. and Jean "Pee Wee" Necaise; his children, Tiffany (Roland) Cuevas, Tabatha (Jesse) Bilbo, and Tara (Justin) Byrd; 3 siblings, Susie Necaise, Cindy (Jody) Ladner, and Ray (Kristi) Necaise; 8 grandchildren, Taia Cuevas, Rio Cuevas, Tyla Cuevas, Waylen Cuevas, Isabelle Byrd, Jensun Byrd, Taiten Bilbo, and Taitym Bilbo; sister-in-law, Renee Necaise, their children, Godchildren, nieces, nephews; and other relatives and friends.



Dale was a native of the White Cypress Community and was a resident of Kiln. He had an Associate's Degree in Diesel Mechanics. He was the best diesel mechanic east and west of the Mississippi and a John Deere man through and through. He enjoyed hunting, camping, motorcycle riding, and was an active member of St. Matthew's Catholic Church in White Cypress where he was a member of The Knights of Columbus Fr. Dennis Council 7087. He had a close relationship with all of the priests that served St. Matthew's, especially Fr. Ivan Weiss. He was also active in the Cursillo Movement of South MS, St. John's Gulfport Prayer Group, loved sharing his faith with others and was a beacon of light, hope, and love of Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior.



Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, from 6 – 10 pm at St. Matthew Catholic Church in White Cypress and on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, from 10 am – 12 pm in the church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 pm in the church. Interment will be in St. Matthew Catholic Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center, 20 Duke Medicine Circle, Clinic 3-1, Durham, NC 27710



The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Pass Christian, is serving the family and an online guestbook may be signed at www.riemannfamily.com Published in The Sun Herald on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary