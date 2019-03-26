Alan L. Snowden



Sept. 17, 1955 - Mar. 13, 2019



Belton, TX



Alan L. Snowden, age 63, of Belton, TX, passed Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in Belton, TX. Alan was born in Gulfport, MS. He retired from Noble Drilling in 2016.



Mr. Snowden was preceded in death by his parents, Earl LaRue and Dorothy Mae Snowden. He was the beloved husband of Paula Snowden. The father to Jamie Fredrickson (Andy) of Jackson, MO, and stepfather to John Tippy of Belton, TX. He was the grandfather to Richard Tyler Fredrickson and step grandfather to Andrew Tippy, Dylan Tippy, Kristen Miller, Amber Tippy, and Jessica Brooks.. Mr. Snowden also had seven step great grandchildren.



He is survived by his sisters Dixie Whitehead of Long Beach, MS, Dawn Magnusen of Wiggins, MS, Shawn Sims (David) of Gulfport, MS, Terry May of Long Beach, MS, and a brother Shan Snowden of Gulfport, MS.



A family memorial will be held in the near future. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the , or 1-800-DIABETES, or the , or 1-800-227-2345. Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary