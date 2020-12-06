1/
Albert "Bruce" Bennett
1951 - 2020
April 26, 1951 - November 26, 2020
Kiln, Mississippi - Trooper Albert "Bruce" Bennett, age 69 of Kiln, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020, while home with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Bennett and Kathryn Malley Bennett.
Bruce is survived by his wife of 30 years, Norma Bennett; his sister, Anne Smith; his children, January Spencer, Alec Bennett, Carlos R. Meador, III, and Kimberly Younger; and his grandchildren.
After his Honorable Discharge from the U.S. Navy, he spent his career dedicated in service to the Alaska State Troopers. Bruce retired in 1999. He and Norma moved back to the Mississippi Gulf Coast to spend retirement with their children and grandchildren.
Bruce was never idle, and could always be found working on his farm, working on a project, or playing with his dog, Diamond.
The family would like to express a sincere gratitude to Encompass Health Rehab and Kare-in-Home Health Services for their care of Bruce in his final weeks.
Riemann Family Funeral Home, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, is serving the family. An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com



Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
December 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
