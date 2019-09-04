Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS 39571
(228) 586-0510
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Diamondhead United Methodist Church
5305 Noma Dr.
Service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Diamondhead United Methodist Church
5305 Noma Dr.
Albert Carapetian


1936 - 2019
Albert Carapetian Obituary
Albert Carapetian

1936-2019

Diamondhead

Albert Carapetian of Diamondhead, MS, age 83, passed away at Canon Hospice in Gulfport on Sunday, September 1, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his son, Glenn Lloyd Carapetian.

He is survived by his wife, Norma Jean Carapetian; his daughter, Christina Landry, of Lilburn GA; his step daughter, Paula Costello, of Covington, LA; his niece, Michelle Sorrentino, of Tewksbury, MA; his Tupelo family, Mike (Daintry) Thomas, Judy Thomas, Dr. Glen (Mary) Thomas, and Kathryn Thomas McNally; his grandchildren, Phillip Alexander Stephens and Ava Grace Landry; and his step grandchildren, Nicholas Martin Costello and Katie Anne Costello. He leaves behind many dear friends, especially Claudine Forbes.

In his youth, Albert was a champion Armenian swimmer with many trophies. He gave up the opportunity to go to the Olympics in order to study in America. He came to America in 1960 as a student at Arkansas A&M. He then transferred to the University of MS and received his BS in civil engineering. He was so blessed to become a member of the Thomas family when he was a student at Ole Miss. His proudest accomplishment was becoming an American citizen in 1969. He worked for many years with MDOT and after retiring, for Baker Engineering.

Along the way, he made many, many friends. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, Christian, great athlete, avid tennis player, terrific dancer, and a very kind, generous man. He continued swimming and dancing until his health failed. His smile, hilarious stories, and laughter will be greatly missed.

Services honoring his life will be held at Diamondhead United Methodist Church, 5305 Noma Dr. on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM. The service will be at 1:00 PM with the Reverend Claire Dobbs officiating. Graveside services will follow at New Palestine Cemetery, Picayune, MS.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Rd., Pass Christian, is serving the family. An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com .

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church Bldg. Fund 2301 15th St. Gulfport, MS 39501, or .
Published in The Sun Herald from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
