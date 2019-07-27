|
|
Albert M. Weierman
Spring Lake Heights,
Albert M. Weierman, 64, of Spring Lake Heights, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the N.J. Firemen's Home, Boonton. Albert was born in Neptune, raised in Spring Lake, and had been a resident of Spring Lake Heights for 40 years.
He was a graduate of St. Rose High School and
Thomas A. Edison State College. He was employed as an Auditor with the State Board of Public Utilities, Newark, for 40 years, before retiring in 2017. He was also
a Certified Fraud Examiner. He served as a Firefighter with Spring Lake Fire Company #1
since he was 18 and was also a Charter Member and past-
Commissioner with the Spring Lake Heights Fire Commission, as well as past-
Treasurer of the Spring Lake Fire Relief Association. He was a member of the Community Emergency Response Team and had also coached Spring Lake Heights
Little League and Recreation basketball.
Albert was predeceased by his parents,
Albert and Dorothy Weierman. He is
survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Carolyn (Forlenza), and their son, Albert P. Weierman, of Spring Lake Heights. Also surviving are his brother and sister-in-
law, Dr. Robert and Teresa Weierman, of Gulfport, MS, and his sister and brother- in-law, Gloria Jean and William Furlong, of Toms River, as well as nephews and nieces.
Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home,
2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Sunday,
July 28, 2019, from 3-7 PM. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Catharine Church, Spring Lake, on Monday, July 29 th , at 10:30 AM, followed by private cremation.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the N.J. Firemen's Home,
5675 Lathrop Avenue, Boonton NJ, 07005, or to Spring Lake Fire Co. #1, 1007 5 th Ave., Spring Lake, NJ 07762. Condolences may be sent via
www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on July 27, 2019