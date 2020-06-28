Albert Pickard Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert Francis Pickard, Sr.

Biloxi, MS

Age 89, died Fri., 6/26/2020. Mass: 12pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Tues., 6/30/2020. Visitation: 10-12pm. BRADFORD-O'KEEFE Funeral Home is in charge. View full obit at WWW.BOKFH.COM 228-374-5650


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home - Pass Road
2511 Pass Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 388-1811
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 28, 2020
What a bond my Dad, Jack Perez had with Al.Best friends for life.Mr. Al was such a handsome, kind loving man.
Im sure your friends and family have welcomed you Into Heaven and the field of dreams for eternity
Julie Perez Bond
Julie Perez Bond
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved