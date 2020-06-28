What a bond my Dad, Jack Perez had with Al.Best friends for life.Mr. Al was such a handsome, kind loving man.
Im sure your friends and family have welcomed you Into Heaven and the field of dreams for eternity
Julie Perez Bond
Albert Francis Pickard, Sr.
Biloxi, MS
Age 89, died Fri., 6/26/2020. Mass: 12pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Tues., 6/30/2020. Visitation: 10-12pm. BRADFORD-O'KEEFE Funeral Home is in charge. View full obit at WWW.BOKFH.COM 228-374-5650
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 28, 2020.