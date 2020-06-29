Albert Pickard

Albert "Al" Francis Pickard, Sr.
1930-2020
Biloxi, MS
Albert "Al" Francis Pickard, Sr., 89 years old, passed away peacefully Friday, June 26, 2020, surrounded by family at his daughter's residence. He was born October 20, 1930, in Biloxi, Mississippi to the late Albert and Frances (Corso) Pickard. Al was a loving husband, dad and paw paw. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He was kind to everyone and never met a stranger. He was a living example through his strong faith and love. He was an avid supporter of his children and grandchildren in all of their endeavors.
Al was raised in Biloxi and attended Notre Dame High School where he excelled in sports. After high school, he served in the US Army. Upon his honorable discharge, Al returned home and worked for Joe Collins, Contractor, before starting his career in the Civil Engineering Squadron at Keesler AFB until he retired in 1987.
Al was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Frances Pickard; his first wife, Maria "Judy" Pickard; brother, Lt Col Gerald Pickard; and granddaughter, Amber Holliman. He is survived by his wife, Anna "Marlene" Pickard; his children, Gay Myers, Patti (Eulean) Holliman, Bert (Lydia) Pickard, Adelaide (Mike) McNellis, and Maria (Bobby) Underwood; his step-children, Susan (Jerry) Roberts, Jill (Ken) Ward, Gina (Mark) Taliancich, and Troy Clemens; devoted sister, Alberta Pisarich; sister-in-law, Deni Pickard; 14 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Sacred Heart St. Vincent de Paul Society. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in D'Iberville. Family and friends are invited to visit from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. A private family graveside service will be held at Biloxi National Cemetery.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is honored to serve this family. View full obituary and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM
1930-2020
Biloxi, MS
Albert "Al" Francis Pickard, Sr., 89 years old, passed away peacefully Friday, June 26, 2020, surrounded by family at his daughter's residence. He was born October 20, 1930, in Biloxi, Mississippi to the late Albert and Frances (Corso) Pickard. Al was a loving husband, dad and paw paw. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He was kind to everyone and never met a stranger. He was a living example through his strong faith and love. He was an avid supporter of his children and grandchildren in all of their endeavors.
Al was raised in Biloxi and attended Notre Dame High School where he excelled in sports. After high school, he served in the US Army. Upon his honorable discharge, Al returned home and worked for Joe Collins, Contractor, before starting his career in the Civil Engineering Squadron at Keesler AFB until he retired in 1987.
Al was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Frances Pickard; his first wife, Maria "Judy" Pickard; brother, Lt Col Gerald Pickard; and granddaughter, Amber Holliman. He is survived by his wife, Anna "Marlene" Pickard; his children, Gay Myers, Patti (Eulean) Holliman, Bert (Lydia) Pickard, Adelaide (Mike) McNellis, and Maria (Bobby) Underwood; his step-children, Susan (Jerry) Roberts, Jill (Ken) Ward, Gina (Mark) Taliancich, and Troy Clemens; devoted sister, Alberta Pisarich; sister-in-law, Deni Pickard; 14 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Sacred Heart St. Vincent de Paul Society. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in D'Iberville. Family and friends are invited to visit from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. A private family graveside service will be held at Biloxi National Cemetery.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is honored to serve this family. View full obituary and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 29, 2020.