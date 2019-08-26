Home

Holder Wells Funeral Home - Moss Point
4007 Main Street
Moss Point, MS 39563
(228) 475-2112
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Visitation at Holder Wells Funeral Home - Moss Point
4007 Main Street
Moss Point, MS 39563
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Funeral service at Holder Wells Funeral Home - Moss Point
4007 Main Street
Moss Point, MS 39563
Alberta Cunningham

Alberta Cunningham Obituary
Alberta Katherine Cunningham

June 29,1928 - August 23,2019

Pascagoula

Alberta Katherine Ladnier Cunningham, 91, of Pascagoula, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019, at the

Sanctuary House in Moss Point. She was born June 29, 1928 in Jackson County, MS to Maston J. Ladnier

and Alma Virginia Ladnier, and raised in Gautier. Mrs. Cunningham was a longtime member of Faith

United Methodist Church of Pascagoula and was a woman of great faith. She was a devoted wife,

mother and grandmother, sister and aunt, and will be deeply missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Charlie B. Cunningham; her parents; brothers,

Luther J. Ladnier, Arnold M. Ladnier, Leverne J. Ladnier, and Milton Eley Ladnier.

Survivors include son, Leon B. Cunningham of Pascagoula, daughter, Sharon (John) Bertsch of Carrollton,

TX; and granddaughters, Nicole (Trevor) Baker of Tampa, FL and Alison Katherine Bertsch of Plano, TX;

other relatives and dear friends.

A visitation for Mrs. Cunningham will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Holder Wells Funeral Home at 4007 Main Street Moss Point MS 39563. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm at the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Serene Memorial Gardens, Escatawpa, MS.

You may sign the online register book and send condolences to the Cunningham family at www.holderwellsfuneralhome.com

Holder- Wells Funeral Home in Moss Point, MS is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 26, 2019
