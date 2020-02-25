|
Alex Joseph North
1962-2020
Gulfport
Alex North, age 57, a child of Christ Jesus, and resident of Gulfport Mississippi, passed away Saturday February 22, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport Mississippi due to a virus that attacked his heart. Alex was born in Sault St. Marie Michigan and lived in Gulfport, the son of Benjamin(deceased) and Bertha (Corne) North. Alex graduated Harrison Central High School, Class of 1980. Following graduation, he attended the University of Southern Mississippi where he earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in computer science. Alex married his adorable wife Leslie in 1989 and was married for over 30 years. Alex renewed his vows to Leslie last week while traveling through the Holy Land. For over 30 years Alex served as Head of Business Development and Operations at BayTech Associates in Pass Christian. In addition to his Father Benjamin, Alex is predeceased by his brother Eric. Surviving in addition to his wife Leslie (Ryland) North, are his son Jacob (wife Laken) and daughter Sarah; mother, Bertha (Corne) North; brothers Kenny (wife Laura) and Alan (wife Janet); sisters Kathleen North and Christina Roderick (husband Mark). A visitation will be held at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home 15452 O'Neal Road Gulfport MS, 39503 on Wednesday February 26th, 4pm-8pm with the Rosary beginning at 7:30. On Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 3pm a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church at 2414 17th St, Gulfport, MS 39501 with burial at Gulf Pines Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Long Beach, MS.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Morning Star Pregnancy Center, 2204 24th Avenue Gulfport MS, 39501, (228) 864-4221. When sending your gift please indicate In Memory of Alex North.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 25, 2020