Alexis Sharice Dos Santos



Apr 24, 1993 - Feb 15, 2019



Gulfport



Mrs. Alexis Sharice Dos Santos, 25, of Gulfport, Mississippi, departed this life, Friday, February 15, 2019. Alexis was a graduate of Bellevue East High School, Bellevue, NE and was a member of the Fountain of Life Ministries Omaha, NE. She attended El Paso Community College and served in the United States Army. Alexis worked as a Motor Transport Operator for the Army Reserve, a Water Treatment Specialist for the Army National Guard, and also a Customer Service Specialist for 24/7 Intouch.



Alexis was a kind and giving young lady. Her compassion and care for others touched those in ways unimaginable. Alexis's thoughtfulness and gentle spirit brightened the lives of others, even on the darkest of days. She possessed a spirit of giving that has proceeded her and has left a lasting impression on those who knew her. It is because of these memories that Alexis family are left with joy and light.



She leaves to cherish her loving memory, her husband, Kevin Dos Santos- Phoenix, AZ; two sons, Elijah Dos Santos and Isaiah Dos Santos- both of Mesa, AZ; her parents, Nicole Theodore- Papillion, NE, Edward Myers IV- Gulfport, MS and ; a sister, Destiny Myers- Mesa, AZ; a brother, Quan Myers- Mesa, AZ; a maternal grandmother, Ellen Theodore- Columbus, GA; a maternal grandfather, Michael (Florine) Theodore, Sr.- Gulfport, MS; a maternal great grandmother, Elnora Theodore- Gulfport, MS; a great aunt Arlean Bennett, Gulfport, MS; a paternal grandfather, Edward Myers, III- Cleveland, OH and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends. Funeral: 11:00 AM, Wednesday, February 27, 2019; Forrest Heights Baptist Church, Gulfport. ONLINE REGISTRY:WWW.LOCKETTWILLIAMS.COM Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary