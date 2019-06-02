|
Alfred A. Tharpe, Jr.
1926 - 2019
Ocean Springs
Alfred A. Tharpe Jr., a longtime resident of Ocean Springs, MS., passed away on May 30, 2019 at the age of 93.
A WWII veteran, "Al" Tharpe began serving in the U.S. Navy at the age of 17. Due to his commendable wartime service he was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He later enlisted in the Air Force, achieving the rank of Chief Master Sergeant while specializing in communications, computer, and space technologies.
Alfred Tharpe will be remembered as a world traveler, independent spirit, devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
He is survived by daughter, Mary Elizabeth Tharpe Scott; son-in-law, Thomas Scott; and grandson, Aidan Scott.
Funeral services will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church, Ocean Springs at 3PM Sunday June 2. The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on June 2, 2019