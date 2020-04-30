Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones & Sons Funeral Home
104 Cypress
Richton, MS 39476
(601) 788-6000
For more information about
Alibe Hinton
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Alibe Hinton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alibe Walley Hinton


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alibe Walley Hinton Obituary
Mrs. Alibe Walley Hinton

September 21, 1925-April 18, 2020

Long Beach

A private graveside service was held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Frisco Cemetery for Mrs. Alibe Walley Hinton, age 94, of Long Beach, MS. Mrs. Hinton passed away on April 18, 2020 at the Lakeview Nursing Home in Gulfport. Bro. Lavon Smith officiated the service.

Mrs. Hinton was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Hinton; daughter, Shelba H. Brewer; brother, Rufus Walley. She is survived by her son, Robert (Nancy) Hinton of Perkinston; daughter, Linda Walley of Gulfport; son-in-law, Jack Brewer of Long Beach; grandchildren, Brandy (Stacy) Herron of Kiln, Richard (Rayna) Brewer of Long Beach, Candy (Donald) Smith of Long Beach, Stephanie (Eric) May of Gulfport, Mark (Angela) Walley of Richton, Ryan Howell of Wiggins; 9 great-grandchildren; long-time companion, Werner Huber of Gulfport and his daughter, Theresa (Patrick) Nikolas and their children, Valori, Heather and Angelea Nikolas.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her honor to your local food bank or any animal shelter.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alibe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -