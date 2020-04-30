|
Mrs. Alibe Walley Hinton
September 21, 1925-April 18, 2020
Long Beach
A private graveside service was held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Frisco Cemetery for Mrs. Alibe Walley Hinton, age 94, of Long Beach, MS. Mrs. Hinton passed away on April 18, 2020 at the Lakeview Nursing Home in Gulfport. Bro. Lavon Smith officiated the service.
Mrs. Hinton was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Hinton; daughter, Shelba H. Brewer; brother, Rufus Walley. She is survived by her son, Robert (Nancy) Hinton of Perkinston; daughter, Linda Walley of Gulfport; son-in-law, Jack Brewer of Long Beach; grandchildren, Brandy (Stacy) Herron of Kiln, Richard (Rayna) Brewer of Long Beach, Candy (Donald) Smith of Long Beach, Stephanie (Eric) May of Gulfport, Mark (Angela) Walley of Richton, Ryan Howell of Wiggins; 9 great-grandchildren; long-time companion, Werner Huber of Gulfport and his daughter, Theresa (Patrick) Nikolas and their children, Valori, Heather and Angelea Nikolas.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her honor to your local food bank or any animal shelter.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 30, 2020