Alice Ann Washer
Long Beach, MS
Alice Ann Washer, 72, of Long Beach, MS passed away on February 19, 2020.
Alice was born in Chicago, Illinois on March 21, 1947. She worked most of her life as a waitress in the restaurant industry. She always enjoyed reading, bingo, the casinos, and playing dice.
Alice is survived by her children, Kimberly Timm (Dave), Tammy Washer, Michael Nunnery (Brenda Jarvis), and Anthony Nunnery (Shelby Schmidt); sister, Patricia Bianco; brothers, Mark Migut (Vicki), and Raymond Migut; 22 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Alice is preceded in death by her spouse, Raymond Washer; her parents, Roman and Elaine Migut; son and daughter-in-law, Travis and Angel Nunnery; daughter-in-law, Jammie Nunnery; sisters, Mary Wiszus, and Louise McGlin.
Alice was a kind and loving lady whose smile will be missed by all.
A graveside service will be held at Floral Hill Cemetery in Gulfport, MS on Friday, March 6th, 2020 at 11:00 am. For condolence information please visit www.smfs.us.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 1, 2020