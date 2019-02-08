Alice Elizabeth Dowdy



1925 ~ 2019



Gulfport



Alice Elizabeth Rhodes Dowdy, age 94, of Gulfport, MS passed away on February 6, 2019.



A native of Wilcox County GA, she and her husband Charles moved their family to Gulfport in 1959. She graduated from Wilcox County High School and Atlanta Business College. For many years she helped operate the family radio business with broadcast stations in many states across the southeast region. She loved to cook for friends and family, especially after church on Sundays. Memaw was especially known for her famous banana pudding. She enjoyed the memories that she made with her sewing and garden clubs, and cherished traveling with Charlie, the love of her life. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, Gulfport, for 60 years, were she served as a Sunday morning greeter. She was a member of the senior adult bible study and valued her years with the Mary Sunday School class.



A true Georgia Peach, Mrs. Dowdy's strongest legacy was her infectious smile, warm hugs, and the unconditional and endless love and devotion she poured into her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Charles Dowdy; her parents, John and Vera Rhodes; and her brother Sam Rhodes.



She is survived by her children and their spouses, Wayne and Susan Dowdy, Morgan and Donna Dowdy, and Gloria and Richard Smith; her sister, Johnnie Kate Knight; grandchildren, Johnny Dowdy, Lisa Stiglets (Stephen), Elizabeth McQueen (Mark), Dunbar Watt (Alister), Charles Dowdy (Bethany), Eloise Cottrell (David), Alice Walker (Michael), Joel Smith (Courtney), Margaret Marquez (Johnny); great grandchildren, Mallory McCoy (Mitch), Tripp Dowdy, Kelsey Grace Dowdy, McKenzie Dowdy, Alli Dowdy, Riley Dowdy, Stephen Stiglets, Ben Stiglets, Morgan Stiglets, Neely Alice Walker, Rhodes Walker, Eli Walker, Smith Walker, Bailey Smith, Kate Smith, Joel Smith, Marguerite Marquez, John Marquez, Lilly Marquez, Adam Watt, Elliot Watt, Wayne Dowdy, Beth Dowdy, Wilkins Dowdy, Jacks Dowdy, John Rhodes Cottrell, and Arthur Cottrell; and her two great-great grandchildren, Annie and Rhodes McCoy.



The family would like to express their sincere thanks and gratitude to Praetorian Health, Southern Care Hospice, Ann Aldridge, and Mrs. Dowdy's many care givers for their love, support, and loving care over the last few years.



Visitation will be held Sunday, February 10, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Gulfport, from 1:30pm-3:00pm. Funeral services will follow in the sanctuary at 3:00pm officiated by Dr. Jimmy Stewart. Burial will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens



The family would appreciate any donation be directed to First Baptist Church, Gulfport, Building Fund, 12190 MS-605, Gulfport, MS 39503.



RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport is serving the family, and memories may be shared at wwwriemannfamily.com Published in The Sun Herald from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019