Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Gulfport, MS
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Gulfport, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Dowdy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Elizabeth Dowdy


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alice Elizabeth Dowdy Obituary
Alice Elizabeth Dowdy

1925 - 2019

Gulfport, MS

Alice Elizabeth Dowdy, age 94, passed away on February 6, 2019.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019, at First Baptist Church, Gulfport, from 1:30 - 3:00 pm. Funeral services will follow in the church sanctuary at 3:00 pm, and burial will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.

A full obituary will appear in Saturday's edition of the Sunherald.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport, is serving the family, and memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com .
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.