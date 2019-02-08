|
|
Alice Elizabeth Dowdy
1925 - 2019
Gulfport, MS
Alice Elizabeth Dowdy, age 94, passed away on February 6, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019, at First Baptist Church, Gulfport, from 1:30 - 3:00 pm. Funeral services will follow in the church sanctuary at 3:00 pm, and burial will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.
A full obituary will appear in Saturday's edition of the Sunherald.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport, is serving the family, and memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com .
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 8, 2019