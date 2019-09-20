|
|
Alice Mae Gollott Vogt
1938 ~ 2019
Biloxi
Alice Mae Gollott Vogt, 81, of Biloxi, MS passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 in Ocean Springs.
Mrs. Vogt was a native and lifelong resident of D'Iberville, MS and a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in D'Iberville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, C.F. and Alice Gollott; and her brother, Arnie Gollott, Sr.
Mrs. Vogt's survivors include her husband of 52 years, Alvin F. Vogt; her daughters, Scarlett Zuber and Dana Ferguson; her son, Lance (Kati) Vogt; and six grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in D'Iberville on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11:00 am. Friends may visit from 9:00 am until Mass time. Interment will follow at Biloxi City Cemetery.
The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019