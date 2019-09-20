The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
D'Iberville, MS
Alice Vogt


1938 - 2019
Alice Vogt Obituary
Alice Mae Gollott Vogt

1938 ~ 2019

Biloxi

Alice Mae Gollott Vogt, 81, of Biloxi, MS passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 in Ocean Springs.

Mrs. Vogt was a native and lifelong resident of D'Iberville, MS and a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in D'Iberville.

She was preceded in death by her parents, C.F. and Alice Gollott; and her brother, Arnie Gollott, Sr.

Mrs. Vogt's survivors include her husband of 52 years, Alvin F. Vogt; her daughters, Scarlett Zuber and Dana Ferguson; her son, Lance (Kati) Vogt; and six grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in D'Iberville on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11:00 am. Friends may visit from 9:00 am until Mass time. Interment will follow at Biloxi City Cemetery.

The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019
