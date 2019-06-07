Allan Maurice Marsland



1943 ~ 2019



Biloxi



Allan Maurice Marsland, 75, lifelong resident of Biloxi, MS died on Sunday, June 2, 2019 in Gulfport.



Mr. Marsland was a retired NCBC firefighter and was the devoted coach of Overdrive Softball Team in Biloxi.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Bertrand and Dorothy Sutrain Marsland as well as two sisters, Barbara Ann Wilson and Kathleen Marsland Hernandez.



Mr. Marsland's survivors include Jane Marsland, his first wife and the mother of his children, Chris Forsgren (Michael), Keith Marsland (Terese) and David Marsland (Jonna). His current wife, Chris Barrick Marsland and adopted daughter, Christine Marsland also survive him as well as his sister, Dorothy Marsland Bush. His loving grandchildren include Allen (Bubba) Harris, Michaela Forsgren and Nathan, Emma and Chandler Marsland.



Funeral services will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 12:00 pm. Visitation will be from 10:30 am until service time.



The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com Published in The Sun Herald on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary