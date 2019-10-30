|
|
Allene Louise Weiss
1927-2019
Ocean Springs
Allene Louise Weiss, age 92, of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2019.
Allene was born in Barker, Texas on January 26, 1927 and was a longtime resident of Houston, Texas prior to moving to Ocean Springs with her husband 20 years ago. Soon after arriving, her husband passed away but she started anew, building friendships and immersing herself in her church. She didn't have a driver's license until age 50 but made up for miles missed in the following 4 decades. She loved exploring the roads of the coast with friends, where she proved you can get anywhere without using the Interstate. Fiercely independent, she lived at home until moving to the Lighthouse Assisted Living facility on Valentine's Day of this year. Allene can best be described as a woman of limitless curiosity with a passion for art who leaves this world with a legacy of faith, friendship, and giving.
She was preceded in death by her parents William Allen Euton and Helena Louise (Marvin Sr.) Ehlert; her husband of 42 years Raymond Louis Weiss Sr.; her daughter Ann Marie Weiss; and multiple siblings from the blended families: Marvin Reinhart Ehlert Jr., William Robert Euton, Charles Edward Euton, James Arthur Euton, Anna Mae Euton, Clarence Cecil Euton, Josephine M. Euton, Elizabeth Euton, Roy Roscoe Euton, Mathilda Euton and Lillian Imogene Saums.
She is survived by her son Raymond Louis (Hyla) Weiss Jr.; her grandchildren Amanda Nicole (Brandon) Richardson and Ashley Marie Nelson; her great-grandchildren Brandon Parker Richardson and Kadence Grace Richardson; and her sister Norma Ann Ehlert.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 to 2:00 pm with a memorial service immediately following at 2:00 pm on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Christus Victor Lutheran Church, 2755 Bienville Blvd, Ocean Springs, MS 39564. A private interment will be held in Biloxi National Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.
The family requests that memorial donations be made to her beloved church, Christus Victor Lutheran, 2755 Bienville Blvd, Ocean Springs, MS 39564.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home in Ocean Springs is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 30, 2019