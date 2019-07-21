Allie B. Poillion Cospelich



1922 ~ 2019



Bay St. Louis



Allie B. Poillion Cospelich, age 97, passed away on July 18, 2019 in Bay St. Louis, MS.



She was born in Mansfield, LA to Henry and Lorena Houze Poillion.



She was a lifelong resident of Bay St. Louis and a loving sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend to many. She was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church in Bay St. Louis where she served as a WMU leader, Sunday School teacher and Bible School teacher. She loved sewing, cooking and gardening, and also owned and operated Joe's Bayou Marina in Bay St. Louis.



She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alfred Joseph Cospelich; five siblings, Alma Miotion, James Poillion, Henry C. Poillion, Jr., Ernest Poillion, Herman Poillion; and son-in-laws, Sylvian Carver, Jr. and William R. Mills.



She is survived by three daughters, Allie Maxine Carver of Bay St. Louis, Rebecca Henley (Robert) of Bay St. Louis, Marion Helen Mills of Bay St. Louis; seven grandchildren, Alfred Henry Carver (Brenda), Sylvian Carver, Nathan Carver (Lee), Melissa Dearman (Steve), Melanie Humphries, Rob Henley, Sonia Wolfrom; 12 great-grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; and two siblings, Alphonse Poillion of Long Beach and Dorothy Rice of New Jersey.



Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 12:30 pm with visitation starting at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church of Bay St. Louis. Burial will follow at Cedar Rest Cemetery. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln DeLisle Rd. Pass Christian is serving the family.



Published in The Sun Herald on July 21, 2019