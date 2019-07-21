Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS 39571
(228) 586-0510
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Bay St. Louis
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
12:30 PM
First Baptist Church of Bay St. Louis
Resources
More Obituaries for Allie Cospelich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allie Cospelich


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allie Cospelich Obituary
Allie B. Poillion Cospelich

1922 ~ 2019

Bay St. Louis

Allie B. Poillion Cospelich, age 97, passed away on July 18, 2019 in Bay St. Louis, MS.

She was born in Mansfield, LA to Henry and Lorena Houze Poillion.

She was a lifelong resident of Bay St. Louis and a loving sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend to many. She was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church in Bay St. Louis where she served as a WMU leader, Sunday School teacher and Bible School teacher. She loved sewing, cooking and gardening, and also owned and operated Joe's Bayou Marina in Bay St. Louis.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alfred Joseph Cospelich; five siblings, Alma Miotion, James Poillion, Henry C. Poillion, Jr., Ernest Poillion, Herman Poillion; and son-in-laws, Sylvian Carver, Jr. and William R. Mills.

She is survived by three daughters, Allie Maxine Carver of Bay St. Louis, Rebecca Henley (Robert) of Bay St. Louis, Marion Helen Mills of Bay St. Louis; seven grandchildren, Alfred Henry Carver (Brenda), Sylvian Carver, Nathan Carver (Lee), Melissa Dearman (Steve), Melanie Humphries, Rob Henley, Sonia Wolfrom; 12 great-grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; and two siblings, Alphonse Poillion of Long Beach and Dorothy Rice of New Jersey.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 12:30 pm with visitation starting at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church of Bay St. Louis. Burial will follow at Cedar Rest Cemetery. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln DeLisle Rd. Pass Christian is serving the family.

An online obituary may be viewed, and memoires and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now