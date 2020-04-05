|
|
Allisa Marie Ivey Murphy
1969-2020
Biloxi, MS
Allisa Marie Ivey Murphy, age 50 of Biloxi, MS passed away on March 31, 2020.
She is a native of Hattiesburg, MS but had been a resident of the Coast since 2002. Allisa was an independent Home Health Care Nurse.
Allisa is preceded in death by her parents, Jean Day and Lawrence and Margaret Ivey; brother, Jason Highnote.
She is survived by her husband, Patrick Murphy; daughter, Hannah Marie Pramono and her husband Andika; son, Haven Holliday; three step- children, David Russell, Christopher Murphy, and Mason Murphy; seven grandchildren, McCarthy, Cleo-Mae, Ezra-Adi, Lahti-Ryan, Bailey, Johnathan, and Peggy; and one brother, Christopher Brett.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 5, 2020