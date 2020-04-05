The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Allisa Murphy


1969 - 2020
Allisa Murphy Obituary
Allisa Marie Ivey Murphy

1969-2020

Biloxi, MS

Allisa Marie Ivey Murphy, age 50 of Biloxi, MS passed away on March 31, 2020.

She is a native of Hattiesburg, MS but had been a resident of the Coast since 2002. Allisa was an independent Home Health Care Nurse.

Allisa is preceded in death by her parents, Jean Day and Lawrence and Margaret Ivey; brother, Jason Highnote.

She is survived by her husband, Patrick Murphy; daughter, Hannah Marie Pramono and her husband Andika; son, Haven Holliday; three step- children, David Russell, Christopher Murphy, and Mason Murphy; seven grandchildren, McCarthy, Cleo-Mae, Ezra-Adi, Lahti-Ryan, Bailey, Johnathan, and Peggy; and one brother, Christopher Brett.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 5, 2020
