Alphonse "Al" Poillion
1925 ~ 2019
Long Beach
Mr. Alphonse "Al" Poillion, husband, father, Merchant Mariner and World War II Paratrooper, peacefully passed away on November 1, 2019 at the age of 93. His buddies would say he died with his boots on. Mr. Poillion was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marie Garriga Poillion. He leaves behind his most cherished daughter Alrie' Poillion as well as numerous family and close friends. Mr. Poillion enjoyed everything about the Mississippi Gulf Coast: boating, fishing, casinos, and especially teaching the young how to fish responsibly. Mr. Poillion will be remembered for his many businesses and real estate contributions to Long Beach as well as his friendship and conversational wit. Al will be missed by all that crossed his walk in life.
Services will be at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Long Beach on Friday, November 8 at 11:00 am where friends may visit beginning at 10:00 am. with interment following at New DeLisle Cemetery in Harrison County. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 7, 2019