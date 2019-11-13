|
Alvin Ray Hosli
1949 - 2019
Saucier
Alvin Ray Hosli, age 70, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 in Gulfport.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alden Hosli and Ivon Forehand Hosli; sister, Linda Bangs; stepson, Joseph Causin.
He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Sheila Hosli; son, Alvin Ray Hosli, Jr.; daughter, Tiffany Cook; Stepdaughter, Rose "Marie" Thornburgh (Tim); Jo Ann Eastham (Mike); 7 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 15, 2019 with a visitation one hour prior at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME,13872 Lemoyne Blvd. in West Jackson County. Interment will follow the service at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 13, 2019