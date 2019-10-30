The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church in D'Iberville
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church in D'Iberville
Resources
More Obituaries for Alvin Vallo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alvin Vallo Sr.


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alvin Vallo Sr. Obituary
Alvin Paul "Pete" Vallo, Sr.

1934 ~ 2019

Biloxi

Alvin Paul "Pete" Vallo, Sr., 84, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at his home in Biloxi, MS.

Mr. Vallo was born in Biloxi on November 8, 1934. He was a 1953 graduate of Biloxi High School, a lifetime member of the French Club and owner of Precision Piping. Mr. Vallo enjoyed fishing.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Wilhelmina Demoruelle Vallo; his parents, Clayeaus and Agnes Savoie Vallo; his sister, Betty Vallo Landry; and his sons-in-law, Robert Malpass and Ray Butterfield, Jr.

Mr. Vallo's survivors include his children, Deborah Butterfield, Alvin Paul (Diane) Vallo, Jr., Kim McCullar and Cheryl (Braxton) Whitt; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Doris Vallo Fortner.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in D'Iberville on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 12:00 pm. Friends may visit from 11:00 am until Mass time. Entombment will follow at Southern Memorial Park.

The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now