Alvin Paul "Pete" Vallo, Sr.
1934 ~ 2019
Biloxi
Alvin Paul "Pete" Vallo, Sr., 84, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at his home in Biloxi, MS.
Mr. Vallo was born in Biloxi on November 8, 1934. He was a 1953 graduate of Biloxi High School, a lifetime member of the French Club and owner of Precision Piping. Mr. Vallo enjoyed fishing.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Wilhelmina Demoruelle Vallo; his parents, Clayeaus and Agnes Savoie Vallo; his sister, Betty Vallo Landry; and his sons-in-law, Robert Malpass and Ray Butterfield, Jr.
Mr. Vallo's survivors include his children, Deborah Butterfield, Alvin Paul (Diane) Vallo, Jr., Kim McCullar and Cheryl (Braxton) Whitt; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Doris Vallo Fortner.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in D'Iberville on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 12:00 pm. Friends may visit from 11:00 am until Mass time. Entombment will follow at Southern Memorial Park.
The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 30, 2019