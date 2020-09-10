1/1
Amelia Ann Field
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Amelia Ann Field

July 13, 1933-September 7, 2020

Biloxi

Amelia Ann Field, age 87, passed away September 7th, 2020 surrounded by her cherished family in Mandeville, LA.

Ann was born in Wealthia, Virginia to Joseph and Ruth Schlosser. She was raised in Silver Spring, Maryland, one of ten children. She graduated from Montgomery Blair High School where she met her high school sweetheart, Donald Field. She worked for the US State Department and the United Nations in New York City briefly after high school. In 1953 Ann sailed to Europe where she married Donald, who had joined the US Air Force, in Wiesbaden, Germany. They were stationed over the years in Germany, France, Texas, Arizona, and retired from the military in Gulfport, Mississippi in the late 60s, where they lived for over 50 years. They had four children and Ann was a homemaker, served in sodality, and volunteered at St. James Elementary. She loved to swim, cook, talk on the phone, and help her eldest son build his business, Randall's Autohaus. Her family was her greatest joy and it was a tradition for her children, grandchildren, and eventually great grandchildren to spend every Christmas Eve at her house where she served her famous gumbo feast.

She made friends everywhere she and Don lived over the years and was beloved by all. She loved to travel, just a year ago cruising the Danube River in Europe with her sister Shirley. Her favorite trips were beach getaways with the family in Gulf Shores.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, four brothers, and her husband Donald of 57 years. She is survived by her sister, Shirley McCarthy and brother, Courtney (Sue) Schlosser; her children, Randall (Diane) Field, Mike (Julie) Field, Donna (Frank) Landrum, and Lee (Collette) Field; her grandchildren, Jason (Julie) Ross, Theodore (Tomoko) Ross, Christine Field, Chris (Erica) Landrum, Brett (Emily) Landrum, Chase (Anna) Landrum, Bradley (Kala) Landrum, Alexa Welch Field, and Mason Welch Field; her great grandchildren, Sonya, Georgia, Jerod, Ellie, Mena, Aden, Grant, Ryleigh, Jaxon, Ashton, Emma, Amelia Ann, and Pierce; many beloved nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Biloxi. Visitation will begin at 10:15 a.m. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Biloxi is serving the family and the online guestbook may be viewed, and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
10:15 - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
274 Beauvoir Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 388-9516
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved