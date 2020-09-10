Amelia Ann Field
July 13, 1933-September 7, 2020
Biloxi
Amelia Ann Field, age 87, passed away September 7th, 2020 surrounded by her cherished family in Mandeville, LA.
Ann was born in Wealthia, Virginia to Joseph and Ruth Schlosser. She was raised in Silver Spring, Maryland, one of ten children. She graduated from Montgomery Blair High School where she met her high school sweetheart, Donald Field. She worked for the US State Department and the United Nations in New York City briefly after high school. In 1953 Ann sailed to Europe where she married Donald, who had joined the US Air Force, in Wiesbaden, Germany. They were stationed over the years in Germany, France, Texas, Arizona, and retired from the military in Gulfport, Mississippi in the late 60s, where they lived for over 50 years. They had four children and Ann was a homemaker, served in sodality, and volunteered at St. James Elementary. She loved to swim, cook, talk on the phone, and help her eldest son build his business, Randall's Autohaus. Her family was her greatest joy and it was a tradition for her children, grandchildren, and eventually great grandchildren to spend every Christmas Eve at her house where she served her famous gumbo feast.
She made friends everywhere she and Don lived over the years and was beloved by all. She loved to travel, just a year ago cruising the Danube River in Europe with her sister Shirley. Her favorite trips were beach getaways with the family in Gulf Shores.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, four brothers, and her husband Donald of 57 years. She is survived by her sister, Shirley McCarthy and brother, Courtney (Sue) Schlosser; her children, Randall (Diane) Field, Mike (Julie) Field, Donna (Frank) Landrum, and Lee (Collette) Field; her grandchildren, Jason (Julie) Ross, Theodore (Tomoko) Ross, Christine Field, Chris (Erica) Landrum, Brett (Emily) Landrum, Chase (Anna) Landrum, Bradley (Kala) Landrum, Alexa Welch Field, and Mason Welch Field; her great grandchildren, Sonya, Georgia, Jerod, Ellie, Mena, Aden, Grant, Ryleigh, Jaxon, Ashton, Emma, Amelia Ann, and Pierce; many beloved nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Biloxi. Visitation will begin at 10:15 a.m. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Biloxi is serving the family and the online guestbook may be viewed, and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com