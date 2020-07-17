1/1
AmElia Kathleen Richter
1925 - 2020
{ "" }
Amelia Kathleen "Kathy" Bodie Richter

1925-2020

Wiggins

Mrs. Amelia Kathleen "Kathy" Bodie Richter, 94, of Wiggins went home to her Lord and Savior on July 15, 2020, at her residence. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Wiggins and worked in retail sales for many years. She was born on September 6, 1925, to the late William Albert Bodie and Renie Hall Bodie. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Dewey Bodie, Charles E. Bodie Sr., and Albert Earl Bodie.

She is survived by her two children, Elizabeth Richter Hoskin (Robert) of Wiggins and Al Richter Jr. (Michelle) of Eustis, Florida; four grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins the burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins is in charge of the arrangements.



Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 17, 2020.
