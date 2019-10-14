|
Amy Merlau Levi, R.N., N.P.
1973-2019
Ocean Springs
"What is done in love is done well." -Vincent Van Gogh.
With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Amy Elaine Merlau Levi, 46, on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Amy was born on September 1st, 1973 to parents Patricia Merlau and Bill Merlau, and was a resident of Ocean Springs, Mississippi. Amy grew up to be an incredibly talented artist and wonderful caretaker of others. She loved to dance, sing, and sought knowledge. She pursued a career in medicine all while raising her six children. She earned a degree as a Registered Nurse, and more recently, a Graduate Certificate in Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner from the University of Southern Mississippi. Amy was a truly unique and fiercely strong individual; an inspiration and role model to many. She gave so much of herself to everyone around her, touched many lives, and was always willing to be a shoulder to cry on. She wanted to change the world and the best way she knew how was to share her love. Amy lives on by her six children: Aria, Serenity, Nicholas, Anna, Amelda, and Jamison. Amy is survived by six siblings: Liz, Helen, Neil, Terri, David, and Patty.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., with a 2:00 p.m. Service all at the Civic Center in Ocean Springs located at 3730 Bienville Blvd, Ocean Springs, MS 39564.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 12:00 p.m., with a visitation from 11:00 a.m until the Mass all at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church located at 4900 Riley Rd, Ocean Springs, MS 39564. Interment will be private.
