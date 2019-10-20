|
|
Anastasia "Susie" Pitalo Jurich
1922-2019
Ocean Springs, MS
Anastasia "Susie" Pitalo Jurich, 97, of Ocean Springs died peacefully on Friday, October 18, 2019. Susie was born May 15, 1922, in Biloxi, MS, the daughter of Matre and Mary Kuluz Pitalo.
Susie grew up on Biloxi's Point Cadet. She was a member of both St. Michael and St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. She attended St. Michael's Elementary School and Biloxi High School. She later moved to Ocean Springs but always remained a child of "The Point" where she maintained a special group of friends. She was a charter member of the Slavonian Ladies Auxiliary where she spent many hours making pusharatas and helping with the Slavonian International Golf Tournament. A great source of pride for her had always been her Croatian heritage. She worked as a telephone operator with South Central Bell for 15 years. She could also be found working at her family's restaurant, Pitalo's Café. Work ethic was always an important part of Susie's life and she always instilled that in her family.
Susie received her greatest pleasure when doing for others. She spent countless hours cooking and making red velvet cakes for everyone that asked. Mawmaw Susie was always involved in her children and grandchildren's many activities. She enjoyed her Sunday afternoon card games with her cousins and friends. She especially enjoyed weekend football games with the Saints and LSU being her favorites.
Susie was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph "Sibie" Jurich; parents, Matre and Mary Pitalo; her brothers, George and Matt Pitalo; sister-in-law, Carol Lee Pitalo; and great nieces, Carley and Brittany Jordan.
Survivors include her sons, Joey (Susan) Jurich and Davy (Terri) Jurich; daughter, Julie (Sonny) Wade; four grandsons, Scotty (Sue) Jurich, Keith (Rachel) Wade, Kevin (Amy) Wade and Ryan (Osheena) Jurich; one granddaughter Sheree (Anthony) Trosclair; great grandchildren, Bailey and Trey Trosclair, Kinney Lynn Jurich, Max and Zachery Wade, Anastasia and Kaiden Wade, and Parker Jurich; one brother, Marion "Stag" (Sarah) Pitalo; sister-in-law, Hazel Pitalo; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
The Jurich family would like to thank all of her personal caretakers who have been there throughout her journey. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Community Pharmacy, , or to the .
Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at St Alphonsus Catholic Church at 11:30 where friends may visit two hours prior. Internment will follow at Crestlawn Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at the Croatian American Cultural Center.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs, is honored to help serve this family. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 20, 2019